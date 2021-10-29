Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Raised by SVB Leerink LLC to $325.00

Repligen stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Repligen stock Target Raised by SVB Leerink LLC on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $325.00. The analysts previously had $260.00 target price. SVB Leerink LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Repligen traded down -$3.12 on Thursday, reaching $286.90. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438650. On Thursday, Shares of Repligen closed at $286.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.94 and its 200 day moving average is $224.49.Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. While on yearly highs and lows, Repligen today has traded high as $289.72 and has touched $283.69 on the downward trend.

Repligen Earnings and What to expect:

Repligen last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm earned $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.0. Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.02 per share. Repligen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 162.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 162.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. Repligen has a P/B Ratio of 9.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$276.90 And 5 day price change is $19.26 (7.11%) with average volume for 5 day average is 332,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $268.35 and 20 day price change is $1.03 (0.36%) and average 20 day moving volume is 369,660. 50 day moving average is $281.94 and 50 day price change is $35.35 ( 13.88%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 381,612. 200 day moving average is $224.49 and 200 day price change is $82.05 (39.45%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 388,549.

Other owners latest trading in Repligen :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 1,160 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Repligen

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 215 which equates to market value of $62K and appx 0.00% owners of Repligen

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 37,822 which equates to market value of $10.93M and appx 0.10% owners of Repligen

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.82% for Repligen

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING