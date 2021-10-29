Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Earnings results for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair has generated ($4.29) earnings per share over the last year (($5.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ryanair are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to $7.43 per share. Ryanair has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

According to the issued ratings of 16 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ryanair stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for RYAAY. The average twelve-month price target for Ryanair is $122.48 with a high price target of $150.00 and a low price target of $107.09.

Ryanair has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.48, Ryanair has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $110.67. Ryanair has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair does not currently pay a dividend. Ryanair does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

In the past three months, Ryanair insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.84% of the stock of Ryanair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY



Earnings for Ryanair are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to $7.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryanair is -18.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ryanair is -18.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ryanair has a P/B Ratio of 4.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

