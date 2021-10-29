Will stock surge before Earnings results? Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Earnings results for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.54. The firm earned $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has generated ($2.71) earnings per share over the last year (($6.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ryman Hospitality Properties are expected to grow by 612.20% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $5.84 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Ryman Hospitality Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 800-938-2113.

Analyst Opinion on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ryman Hospitality Properties stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for RHP. The average twelve-month price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties is $75.00 with a high price target of $95.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

on RHP’s analyst rating history

Ryman Hospitality Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.00, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a forecasted downside of 11.2% from its current price of $84.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties does not currently pay a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Ryman Hospitality Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.07% next year. This indicates that Ryman Hospitality Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

In the past three months, Ryman Hospitality Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties is held by insiders. 90.05% of the stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP



Earnings for Ryman Hospitality Properties are expected to grow by 612.20% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $5.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryman Hospitality Properties is -12.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ryman Hospitality Properties is -12.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a P/B Ratio of 21.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here