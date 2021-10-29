Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $366.00

Saia stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Saia stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $366.00. The analysts previously had $270.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Saia traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $314.25. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184561. On Thursday, Shares of Saia closed at $314.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.52 and its 200 day moving average is $226.07.Saia has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $316.99. While on yearly highs and lows, Saia today has traded high as $315.83 and has touched $313.69 on the downward trend.

Saia Earnings and What to expect:

Saia last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business earned $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Saia has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year ($6.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.8. Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 15.45% in the coming year, from $7.96 to $9.19 per share.

The P/E ratio of Saia is 45.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Saia is 45.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Saia has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Saia has a P/B Ratio of 8.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$281.71 And 5 day price change is $44.75 (16.75%) with average volume for 5 day average is 277,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $260.50 and 20 day price change is $73.83 (31.02%) and average 20 day moving volume is 195,035. 50 day moving average is $250.52 and 50 day price change is $65.68 ( 26.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 333,388. 200 day moving average is $226.07 and 200 day price change is $124.70 (66.63%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 239,454.

Other owners latest trading in Saia :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 19,481 which equates to market value of $4.64M and appx 0.10% owners of Saia

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 2,816 which equates to market value of $0.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Saia

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 14,366 which equates to market value of $3.42M and appx 0.00% owners of Saia

In total Institutional ownership equates to for Saia

