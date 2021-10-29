Must-See Earnings Estimates for: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Earnings results for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications last issued its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has generated $9.44 earnings per share over the last year ($2.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.1. Earnings for SBA Communications are expected to grow by 8.99% in the coming year, from $9.90 to $10.79 per share. SBA Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. SBA Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-207-1041 with passcode “7939805”.

Analyst Opinion on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for SBA Communications stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for SBAC. The average twelve-month price target for SBA Communications is $370.60 with a high price target of $405.00 and a low price target of $305.00.

SBA Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. SBA Communications has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications has a dividend yield of 0.66%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SBA Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of SBA Communications is 24.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SBA Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.50% next year. This indicates that SBA Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

In the past three months, SBA Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $105,204,175.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of SBA Communications is held by insiders. 93.52% of the stock of SBA Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC



The P/E ratio of SBA Communications is 147.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of SBA Communications is 147.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99.

