ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ServisFirst Bancshares stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ServisFirst Bancshares Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $81.40. 10794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138113. Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares were trading at $81.40 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93.ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $81.74. While on yearly highs and lows, ServisFirst Bancshares's today has traded high as $81.74 and has touched $80.52 on the downward trend.

ServisFirst Bancshares Earnings and What to expect:

ServisFirst Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year ($3.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Earnings for ServisFirst Bancshares are expected to grow by 3.68% in the coming year, from $3.80 to $3.94 per share. ServisFirst Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 21.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 21.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $79.60 And 5 day price change is $1.60 (2.03%) with average volume for 5 day average is 110,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $77.64 and 20 day price change is $2.72 (3.50%) and average 20 day moving volume is 122,590. 50 day moving average is $75.33 and 50 day price change is $9.72 ( 13.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 133,504. 200 day moving average is $64.93 and 200 day price change is $37.55 (87.39%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 175,271.

Other owners latest trading in ServisFirst Bancshares :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 13,839 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of ServisFirst Bancshares

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 36,085 which equates to market value of $2.81M and appx 0.00% owners of ServisFirst Bancshares

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Eukles Asset Management were 9,114 which equates to market value of $0.71M and appx 0.40% owners of ServisFirst Bancshares

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 60.03% for ServisFirst Bancshares

