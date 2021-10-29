Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Simmons First National stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Simmons First National Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Simmons First National traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $29.88. 88515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448213. Shares of Simmons First National were trading at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $33.43. While on yearly highs and lows, Simmons First National's today has traded high as $29.97 and has touched $29.65 on the downward trend.

Simmons First National Earnings and What to expect:

Simmons First National last released its quarterly earnings results on October 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year ($2.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for Simmons First National are expected to decrease by -4.44% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.15 per share. Simmons First National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Simmons First National are expected to decrease by -4.44% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Simmons First National is 12.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Simmons First National is 12.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Simmons First National has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $30.42 And 5 day price change is -$1.20 (-3.86%) with average volume for 5 day average is 424,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $30.47 and 20 day price change is $0.29 (0.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 371,660. 50 day moving average is $29.32 and 50 day price change is $1.40 ( 4.92%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 399,338. 200 day moving average is $29.08 and 200 day price change is $3.91 (15.07%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 448,845.

Other owners latest trading in Simmons First National :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 80,101 which equates to market value of $2.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Simmons First National

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Stephens Inc. AR were 133,089 which equates to market value of $3.93M and appx 0.10% owners of Simmons First National

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Simmons Bank were 2,529,739 which equates to market value of $74.78M and appx 5.40% owners of Simmons First National

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 24.79% for Simmons First National

