Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Earnings results for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group last posted its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.81. The business earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Its revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has generated $9.11 earnings per share over the last year ($4.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Earnings for Simon Property Group are expected to grow by 0.28% in the coming year, from $10.82 to $10.85 per share. Simon Property Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Simon Property Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722912”.

Analyst Opinion on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Simon Property Group stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for SPG. The average twelve-month price target for Simon Property Group is $138.53 with a high price target of $177.00 and a low price target of $80.00.

Simon Property Group has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.17%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Simon Property Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Simon Property Group is 65.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simon Property Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.30% next year. This indicates that Simon Property Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

In the past three months, Simon Property Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,242,168.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.49% of the stock of Simon Property Group is held by insiders. 86.37% of the stock of Simon Property Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG



Earnings for Simon Property Group are expected to grow by 0.28% in the coming year, from $10.82 to $10.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Simon Property Group is 32.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Simon Property Group is 32.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Simon Property Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Simon Property Group has a P/B Ratio of 14.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

