Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Simpson Manufacturing stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Simpson Manufacturing Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $106.47. 24566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135563. Shares of Simpson Manufacturing were trading at $106.47 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05.Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $119.77. While on yearly highs and lows, Simpson Manufacturing's today has traded high as $106.98 and has touched $105.72 on the downward trend.

Simpson Manufacturing Earnings and What to expect:

Simpson Manufacturing last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simpson Manufacturing has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year ($5.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Earnings for Simpson Manufacturing are expected to decrease by -4.92% in the coming year, from $5.49 to $5.22 per share. Simpson Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Simpson Manufacturing are expected to decrease by -4.92% in the coming year, from $5.49 to $5.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Simpson Manufacturing is 21.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Simpson Manufacturing is 21.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.92. Simpson Manufacturing has a P/B Ratio of 4.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $108.25 And 5 day price change is -$8.71 (-7.59%) with average volume for 5 day average is 144,470. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $112.10 and 20 day price change is -$3.14 (-2.87%) and average 20 day moving volume is 119,993. 50 day moving average is $110.95 and 50 day price change is -$4.61 ( -4.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 117,535. 200 day moving average is $108.05 and 200 day price change is $5.08 (5.04%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 170,249.

Other owners latest trading in Simpson Manufacturing :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC were 67,415 which equates to market value of $7.21M and appx 0.90% owners of Simpson Manufacturing

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 32,134 which equates to market value of $3.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Simpson Manufacturing

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Harfst & Associates Inc. were 12,315 which equates to market value of $1.32M and appx 0.40% owners of Simpson Manufacturing

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.61% for Simpson Manufacturing

