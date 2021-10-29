Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Simulations Plus stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Simulations Plus Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Simulations Plus traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $50.14. 55744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174691. Shares of Simulations Plus were trading at $50.14 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01.Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. While on yearly highs and lows, Simulations Plus's today has traded high as $50.48 and has touched $47.90 on the downward trend.

Simulations Plus Earnings and What to expect:

Simulations Plus last issued its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Simulations Plus has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($0.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.2. Earnings for Simulations Plus are expected to grow by 14.81% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.62 per share. Simulations Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Simulations Plus is 86.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Simulations Plus is 86.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.22. Simulations Plus has a PEG Ratio of 4.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Simulations Plus has a P/B Ratio of 5.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $44.33 And 5 day price change is $10.71 (28.27%) with average volume for 5 day average is 285,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $40.30 and 20 day price change is $9.10 (23.04%) and average 20 day moving volume is 165,690. 50 day moving average is $41.95 and 50 day price change is $4.85 ( 11.09%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 138,492. 200 day moving average is $56.01 and 200 day price change is -$23.65 (-32.73%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 166,344.

Other owners latest trading in Simulations Plus :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 8,745 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Simulations Plus

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 1,167 which equates to market value of $46K and appx 0.00% owners of Simulations Plus

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC were 1,527,762 which equates to market value of $60.35M and appx 0.80% owners of Simulations Plus

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.33% for Simulations Plus

