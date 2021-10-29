Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Earnings results for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business earned $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.30 per share. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160489”.

Analyst Opinion on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for SOI. The average twelve-month price target for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is $11.87 with a high price target of $14.00 and a low price target of $9.60.

on SOI’s analyst rating history

The company's average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will have a dividend payout ratio of 140.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

In the past three months, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 30.59% of the stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.04% of the stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI



Earnings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is -30.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

