SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

SolarWinds stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. SolarWinds Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sector Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of SolarWinds traded down -$0.39 on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 602262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728812. Shares of SolarWinds were trading at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $28.78. While on yearly highs and lows, SolarWinds's today has traded high as $16.91 and has touched $16.19 on the downward trend.

SolarWinds Earnings and What to expect:

SolarWinds last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm earned $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. Its revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarWinds has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Earnings for SolarWinds are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.23 per share. SolarWinds has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for SolarWinds are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 20.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 20.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.22. SolarWinds has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $17.73 And 5 day price change is -$1.84 (-9.85%) with average volume for 5 day average is 627,736. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.51 and 20 day price change is $0.09 (0.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 787,704. 50 day moving average is $17.73 and 50 day price change is -$0.24 ( -1.41%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 632,094. 200 day moving average is $18.08 and 200 day price change is $0.82 (5.11%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 924,431.

Other owners latest trading in SolarWinds :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 16,576 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of SolarWinds

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd were 93,529 which equates to market value of $1.57M and appx 0.20% owners of SolarWinds

On 10/27/2021 shares held by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. were 1,237,144 which equates to market value of $20.70M and appx 0.20% owners of SolarWinds

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for SolarWinds

