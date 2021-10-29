SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

SPS Commerce stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. SPS Commerce Downgraded by Northland Securities on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Market Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of SPS Commerce traded down -$21.55 on Thursday, reaching $151.57. 295648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231571. Shares of SPS Commerce were trading at $151.57 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.98.SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $174.42. While on yearly highs and lows, SPS Commerce's today has traded high as $167.99 and has touched $142.86 on the downward trend.

SPS Commerce Earnings and What to expect:

SPS Commerce last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.6. Earnings for SPS Commerce are expected to grow by 26.27% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.49 per share. SPS Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of SPS Commerce is 139.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of SPS Commerce is 139.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.67. SPS Commerce has a P/B Ratio of 14.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $170.29 And 5 day price change is $6.42 (3.89%) with average volume for 5 day average is 147,641. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $164.04 and 20 day price change is $7.71 (4.71%) and average 20 day moving volume is 146,080. 50 day moving average is $152.48 and 50 day price change is $50.32 ( 41.61%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 213,224. 200 day moving average is $114.98 and 200 day price change is $64.67 (60.68%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 173,031.

Other owners latest trading in SPS Commerce :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 17,807 which equates to market value of $2.87M and appx 0.00% owners of SPS Commerce

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 26,506 which equates to market value of $4.28M and appx 0.10% owners of SPS Commerce

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 3,105 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.00% owners of SPS Commerce

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 97.05% for SPS Commerce

