Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Starbucks stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Starbucks Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Starbucks traded down -$8.34 on Thursday, reaching $104.86. 15458550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5375171. Shares of Starbucks were trading at $104.86 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.24.Starbucks has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $126.32. While on yearly highs and lows, Starbucks's today has traded high as $107.99 and has touched $104.02 on the downward trend.

Starbucks Earnings and What to expect:

Starbucks last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm earned $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Its revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.8. Earnings for Starbucks are expected to grow by 14.46% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.72 per share. Starbucks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Starbucks are expected to grow by 14.46% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 47.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 47.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.93. Starbucks has a PEG Ratio of 3.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $112.72 And 5 day price change is -$7.30 (-6.37%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,848,090. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $112.33 and 20 day price change is -$5.67 (-5.02%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,044,788. 50 day moving average is $114.01 and 50 day price change is -$7.07 ( -6.18%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,140,947. 200 day moving average is $112.24 and 200 day price change is $5.43 (5.33%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,815,375.

Other owners latest trading in Starbucks :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Good Life Advisors LLC were 7,108 which equates to market value of $0.78M and appx 0.10% owners of Starbucks

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. were 5,366 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.10% owners of Starbucks

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Hudson Value Partners LLC were 20,852 which equates to market value of $2.30M and appx 1.30% owners of Starbucks

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.27% for Starbucks

