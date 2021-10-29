Earnings and Growth Analysis : Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Earnings results for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp last issued its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business earned $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Sterling Bancorp has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sterling Bancorp are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.28 per share. Sterling Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Sterling Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160525”.

Analyst Opinion on Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sterling Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for SBT. The average twelve-month price target for Sterling Bancorp is $6.00 with a high price target of $6.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

Sterling Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Sterling Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 14.9% from its current price of $5.22. Sterling Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Sterling Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Sterling Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.29% next year. This indicates that Sterling Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

In the past three months, Sterling Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Sterling Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 22.34% of the stock of Sterling Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT



Earnings for Sterling Bancorp are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Sterling Bancorp is -40.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sterling Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

