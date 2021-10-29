STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to Neutral

STMicroelectronics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. STMicroelectronics Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of STMicroelectronics traded down -$1.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 1086118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1889487. Shares of STMicroelectronics were trading at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90.STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $48.54. While on yearly highs and lows, STMicroelectronics's today has traded high as $47.43 and has touched $46.74 on the downward trend.

STMicroelectronics Earnings and What to expect:

STMicroelectronics last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Earnings for STMicroelectronics are expected to grow by 13.09% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.16 per share. STMicroelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of STMicroelectronics is 28.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of STMicroelectronics is 28.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.22. STMicroelectronics has a P/B Ratio of 5.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $45.96 And 5 day price change is $3.11 (7.08%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,061,200. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $43.23 and 20 day price change is $3.73 (8.62%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,798,575. 50 day moving average is $44.14 and 50 day price change is $5.09 ( 12.14%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,866,256. 200 day moving average is $39.90 and 200 day price change is $6.84 (17.03%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,059,617.

Other owners latest trading in STMicroelectronics :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 4,944 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of STMicroelectronics

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 12,793 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.00% owners of STMicroelectronics

On 10/28/2021 shares held by International Assets Investment Management LLC were 5,400 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of STMicroelectronics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 3.29% for STMicroelectronics

