Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $255.00

Stryker stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Stryker stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $255.00. The analysts previously had $250.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Stryker traded down -$5.75 on Thursday, reaching $262.69. 4647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1037558. On Thursday, Shares of Stryker closed at $262.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.24 and its 200 day moving average is $256.25.Stryker has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. While on yearly highs and lows, Stryker today has traded high as $262.69 and has touched $258.00 on the downward trend.

Stryker Earnings and What to expect:

Stryker last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.08. The business earned $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has generated $7.43 earnings per share over the last year ($5.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.2. Earnings for Stryker are expected to grow by 12.41% in the coming year, from $9.35 to $10.51 per share.

The P/E ratio of Stryker is 49.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Stryker is 49.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. Stryker has a PEG Ratio of 3.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stryker has a P/B Ratio of 7.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$271.78 And 5 day price change is -$8.00 (-2.89%) with average volume for 5 day average is 829,720. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $266.60 and 20 day price change is $4.72 (1.79%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,026,440. 50 day moving average is $270.24 and 50 day price change is $4.86 ( 1.84%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,034,574. 200 day moving average is $256.25 and 200 day price change is $25.24 (10.38%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,148,257.

Other owners latest trading in Stryker :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 8,331 which equates to market value of $2.20M and appx 0.10% owners of Stryker

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 45,717 which equates to market value of $12.06M and appx 0.10% owners of Stryker

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 5,420 which equates to market value of $1.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Stryker

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.58% for Stryker

