Did they just beat EPS? SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Earnings results for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm earned $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. SunCoke Energy has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.0. Earnings for SunCoke Energy are expected to grow by 19.57% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.55 per share. SunCoke Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. SunCoke Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for SunCoke Energy stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for SXC. The average twelve-month price target for SunCoke Energy is $10.00 with a high price target of $10.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

SunCoke Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, SunCoke Energy has a forecasted upside of 43.9% from its current price of $6.95. SunCoke Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.52%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SunCoke Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of SunCoke Energy is 2,400.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, SunCoke Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.64% next year. This indicates that SunCoke Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

In the past three months, SunCoke Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $147,134.00 in company stock. Only 1.53% of the stock of SunCoke Energy is held by insiders. 82.91% of the stock of SunCoke Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC



Earnings for SunCoke Energy are expected to grow by 19.57% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of SunCoke Energy is 695.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of SunCoke Energy is 695.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.55. SunCoke Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

