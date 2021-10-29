Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Earnings results for Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Sunworks has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sunworks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.50) per share. Sunworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Sunworks stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for SUNW. The average twelve-month price target for Sunworks is $8.00 with a high price target of $8.00 and a low price target of $8.00.

Sunworks has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Sunworks has a forecasted upside of 29.0% from its current price of $6.20. Sunworks has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks does not currently pay a dividend. Sunworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

In the past three months, Sunworks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Sunworks is held by insiders. Only 34.12% of the stock of Sunworks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)



Earnings for Sunworks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Sunworks is -8.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sunworks has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

