Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. to Buy

Synchrony Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Synchrony Financial Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of Synchrony Financial traded down -$0.08 on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 1725131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5138263. Shares of Synchrony Financial were trading at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Synchrony Financial’s today has traded high as $47.67 and has touched $46.47 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Synchrony Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Synchrony Financial last posted its earnings data on October 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year ($7.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Earnings for Synchrony Financial are expected to decrease by -18.74% in the coming year, from $6.83 to $5.55 per share. Synchrony Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 4th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Synchrony Financial are expected to decrease by -18.74% in the coming year, from $6.83 to $5.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Synchrony Financial is 6.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Synchrony Financial is 6.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.98. Synchrony Financial has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Synchrony Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $47.69 And 5 day price change is -$2.11 (-4.29%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,590,560. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $49.41 and 20 day price change is -$2.83 (-5.67%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,070,605. 50 day moving average is $49.15 and 50 day price change is -$1.93 ( -3.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,050,594. 200 day moving average is $45.21 and 200 day price change is $8.17 (21.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,713,129.

Other owners latest trading in Synchrony Financial :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 334,184 which equates to market value of $16.33M and appx 0.10% owners of Synchrony Financial

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 28,703 which equates to market value of $1.40M and appx 0.00% owners of Synchrony Financial

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 6,904 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Synchrony Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.61% for Synchrony Financial

