may delivered a positive earnings surprise Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Earnings results for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year (($1.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.26) to ($2.40) per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for SNDX. The average twelve-month price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $29.57 with a high price target of $32.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.57, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 55.0% from its current price of $19.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Syndax Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

In the past three months, Syndax Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,835,233.00 in company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX



Earnings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.26) to ($2.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is -10.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is -10.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

