Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Buy

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Takeda Pharmaceutical Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical traded down -$0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 596725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2842549. Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical were trading at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.97. While on yearly highs and lows, Takeda Pharmaceutical's today has traded high as $14.16 and has touched $14.00 on the downward trend.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Earnings and What to expect:

Takeda Pharmaceutical last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($1.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Earnings for Takeda Pharmaceutical are expected to decrease by -56.88% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $0.94 per share. Takeda Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 9.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.20. The P/E ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 9.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $13.97 And 5 day price change is -$0.05 (-0.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,052,648. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.30 and 20 day price change is -$2.38 (-14.51%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,251,807. 50 day moving average is $15.83 and 50 day price change is -$2.57 ( -15.49%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,291,485. 200 day moving average is $16.92 and 200 day price change is -$3.88 (-21.68%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,696,641.

Other owners latest trading in Takeda Pharmaceutical :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 23,956 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Takeda Pharmaceutical

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC were 236,770 which equates to market value of $3.88M and appx 0.10% owners of Takeda Pharmaceutical

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Heritage Investors Management Corp were 379,513 which equates to market value of $6.22M and appx 0.30% owners of Takeda Pharmaceutical

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 2.99% for Takeda Pharmaceutical

