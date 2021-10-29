Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Earnings results for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers last posted its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.5. Earnings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers are expected to grow by 33.62% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.55 per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13722882”.

Analyst Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock is Sell based on the current 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for SKT. The average twelve-month price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is $11.38 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $7.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.33, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.38, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a forecasted downside of 32.7% from its current price of $16.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is 44.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.81% next year. This indicates that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

In the past three months, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $271,660.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is held by insiders. 77.94% of the stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT



Earnings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers are expected to grow by 33.62% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is 84.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is 84.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a PEG Ratio of 6.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a P/B Ratio of 4.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

