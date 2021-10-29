Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Teekay Tankers stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Teekay Tankers Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Teekay Tankers traded down -$0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 103023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320707. Shares of Teekay Tankers were trading at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $16.09. While on yearly highs and lows, Teekay Tankers’s today has traded high as $14.34 and has touched $13.87 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Teekay Tankers Earnings and What to expect:

Teekay Tankers last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.19. The company earned $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year (($7.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Teekay Tankers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.94) to $0.73 per share. Teekay Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Teekay Tankers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.94) to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Teekay Tankers is -1.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Teekay Tankers has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $14.07 And 5 day price change is $0.62 (4.55%) with average volume for 5 day average is 185,091. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.94 and 20 day price change is -$0.60 (-4.04%) and average 20 day moving volume is 254,703. 50 day moving average is $12.94 and 50 day price change is $3.40 ( 31.34%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 310,025. 200 day moving average is $13.25 and 200 day price change is $2.04 (16.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 437,083.

Other owners latest trading in Teekay Tankers :

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Spire Wealth Management were 18,512 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Teekay Tankers

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Ellevest Inc. were 2,768 which equates to market value of $40K and appx 0.00% owners of Teekay Tankers

On 10/12/2021 shares held by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. were 1,752 which equates to market value of $25K and appx 0.00% owners of Teekay Tankers

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 28.73% for Teekay Tankers

