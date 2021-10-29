Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Earnings results for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies last released its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Earnings for TETRA Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.15 per share. TETRA Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. TETRA Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10161269”.

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TETRA Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for TTI. The average twelve-month price target for TETRA Technologies is $3.00 with a high price target of $3.00 and a low price target of $3.00.

TETRA Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, TETRA Technologies has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $3.32. TETRA Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

TETRA Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. TETRA Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TETRA Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of TETRA Technologies is held by insiders. 59.02% of the stock of TETRA Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of TETRA Technologies is 5.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of TETRA Technologies is 5.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.54. TETRA Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

