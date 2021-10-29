Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets – 2 stars to $98.00

Texas Roadhouse stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Texas Roadhouse stock Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets – 2 stars on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $98.00. The analysts previously had $85.00 target price. BMO Capital Markets – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse traded down -$0.26 on Thursday, reaching $89.63. 763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794864. On Thursday, Shares of Texas Roadhouse closed at $89.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44.Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $110.75. While on yearly highs and lows, Texas Roadhouse today has traded high as $89.63 and has touched $85.86 on the downward trend.

Texas Roadhouse Earnings and What to expect:

Texas Roadhouse last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business earned $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Roadhouse has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. Earnings for Texas Roadhouse are expected to grow by 12.13% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $4.16 per share.

Earnings for Texas Roadhouse are expected to grow by 12.13% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $4.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Roadhouse is 33.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Texas Roadhouse is 33.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.93. Texas Roadhouse has a PEG Ratio of 2.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Texas Roadhouse has a P/B Ratio of 6.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$89.46 And 5 day price change is $1.37 (1.55%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,035,820. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $90.93 and 20 day price change is -$1.44 (-1.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 835,850. 50 day moving average is $91.89 and 50 day price change is -$0.61 ( -0.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 746,550. 200 day moving average is $93.44 and 200 day price change is $9.15 (11.33%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 814,263.

Other owners latest trading in Texas Roadhouse :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 3,077 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Texas Roadhouse

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund were 4,222 which equates to market value of $0.39M and appx 0.00% owners of Texas Roadhouse

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 51,656 which equates to market value of $4.72M and appx 0.10% owners of Texas Roadhouse

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.51% for Texas Roadhouse

