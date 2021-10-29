The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $77.00

The Carlyle Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Carlyle Group stock Target Raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $77.00. The analysts previously had $69.00 target price. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Carlyle Group traded down -$0.31 on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1927150. On Thursday, Shares of The Carlyle Group closed at $56.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $57.50. While on yearly highs and lows, The Carlyle Group today has traded high as $56.78 and has touched $55.59 on the downward trend.

The Carlyle Group Earnings and What to expect:

The Carlyle Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.77. The Carlyle Group has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($7.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for The Carlyle Group are expected to grow by 11.84% in the coming year, from $3.21 to $3.59 per share.

The P/E ratio of The Carlyle Group is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of The Carlyle Group is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. The Carlyle Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$55.70 And 5 day price change is $1.93 (3.55%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,347,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $51.51 and 20 day price change is $9.04 (19.12%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,741,770. 50 day moving average is $49.80 and 50 day price change is $9.35 ( 19.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,787,266. 200 day moving average is $43.31 and 200 day price change is $23.16 (69.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,715,773.

Other owners latest trading in The Carlyle Group :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 4,249 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of The Carlyle Group

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 53,626 which equates to market value of $2.54M and appx 0.10% owners of The Carlyle Group

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund were 12,701 which equates to market value of $0.60M and appx 0.00% owners of The Carlyle Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 39.48% for The Carlyle Group

