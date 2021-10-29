Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Earnings results for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Clorox has generated $7.25 earnings per share over the last year ($5.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Earnings for The Clorox are expected to grow by 22.74% in the coming year, from $5.54 to $6.80 per share. The Clorox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. The Clorox will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

According to the issued ratings of 16 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Clorox stock is Hold based on the current 4 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for CLX. The average twelve-month price target for The Clorox is $180.81 with a high price target of $249.00 and a low price target of $145.00.

on CLX’s analyst rating history

The Clorox has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $180.81, The Clorox has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $161.86. The Clorox has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Clorox has been increasing its dividend for 45 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Clorox is 64.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Clorox will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.24% next year. This indicates that The Clorox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

In the past three months, The Clorox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of The Clorox is held by insiders. 77.77% of the stock of The Clorox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX



Earnings for The Clorox are expected to grow by 22.74% in the coming year, from $5.54 to $6.80 per share. The P/E ratio of The Clorox is 29.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of The Clorox is 29.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.20. The Clorox has a PEG Ratio of 4.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Clorox has a P/B Ratio of 33.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here