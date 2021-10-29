Nothing seems to bother The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Earnings results for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Earnings for The Hackett Group are expected to grow by 9.90% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.11 per share. The Hackett Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Hackett Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for HCKT. The average twelve-month price target for The Hackett Group is $22.50 with a high price target of $24.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

The Hackett Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, The Hackett Group has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $21.00. The Hackett Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hackett Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Hackett Group is 95.24%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The Hackett Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.04% next year. This indicates that The Hackett Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

In the past three months, The Hackett Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 18.40% of the stock of The Hackett Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 79.59% of the stock of The Hackett Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT



Earnings for The Hackett Group are expected to grow by 9.90% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hackett Group is 33.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of The Hackett Group is 33.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.60. The Hackett Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hackett Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

