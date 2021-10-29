The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to Neutral

The Hershey stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Hershey Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of The Hershey traded down -$3.06 on Thursday, reaching $176.34. 249407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942884. Shares of The Hershey were trading at $176.34 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.51.The Hershey has a 12 month low of $175.69 and a 12 month high of $182.71. While on yearly highs and lows, The Hershey's today has traded high as $178.25 and has touched $175.69 on the downward trend.

The Hershey Earnings and What to expect:

The Hershey last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hershey has generated $6.29 earnings per share over the last year ($6.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 7.95% in the coming year, from $6.92 to $7.47 per share. The Hershey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 7.95% in the coming year, from $6.92 to $7.47 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 26.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 26.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.20. The Hershey has a PEG Ratio of 3.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hershey has a P/B Ratio of 16.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $179.73 And 5 day price change is -$4.29 (-2.36%) with average volume for 5 day average is 850,797. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $178.99 and 20 day price change is $7.03 (4.12%) and average 20 day moving volume is 977,174. 50 day moving average is $176.45 and 50 day price change is -$2.44 ( -1.35%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 808,534. 200 day moving average is $167.51 and 200 day price change is $30.39 (20.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 894,116.

Other owners latest trading in The Hershey :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 26,699 which equates to market value of $4.52M and appx 0.00% owners of The Hershey

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 6,389 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of The Hershey

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 32,773 which equates to market value of $5.55M and appx 0.00% owners of The Hershey

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 52.34% for The Hershey

