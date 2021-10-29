The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $197.00

The Hershey stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Hershey stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $197.00. The analysts previously had $189.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Hershey traded down -$1.58 on Thursday, reaching $177.82. 2992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942884. On Thursday, Shares of The Hershey closed at $177.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average is $167.36.The Hershey has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. While on yearly highs and lows, The Hershey today has traded high as $177.82 and has touched $175.99 on the downward trend.

The Hershey Earnings and What to expect:

The Hershey last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hershey has generated $6.29 earnings per share over the last year ($6.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 7.95% in the coming year, from $6.92 to $7.47 per share.

Earnings for The Hershey are expected to grow by 7.95% in the coming year, from $6.92 to $7.47 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 26.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of The Hershey is 26.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.20. The Hershey has a PEG Ratio of 3.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hershey has a P/B Ratio of 16.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$180.59 And 5 day price change is -$0.90 (-0.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 939,480. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $178.64 and 20 day price change is $10.15 (6.00%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,015,980. 50 day moving average is $176.50 and 50 day price change is -$0.11 ( -0.06%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 818,392. 200 day moving average is $167.36 and 200 day price change is $29.48 (0.1966) and with average volume for 200 days is : 898,107.

Other owners latest trading in The Hershey :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 6,389 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of The Hershey

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 32,773 which equates to market value of $5.55M and appx 0.00% owners of The Hershey

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 1,615 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of The Hershey

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 52.34% for The Hershey

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING