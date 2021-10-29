Wall street estimates Earnings report The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Earnings results for The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Its revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Mosaic has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year ($3.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for The Mosaic are expected to decrease by -8.21% in the coming year, from $4.87 to $4.47 per share. The Mosaic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. The Mosaic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Mosaic stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for MOS. The average twelve-month price target for The Mosaic is $39.13 with a high price target of $55.00 and a low price target of $32.00.

The Mosaic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.13, The Mosaic has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $41.87. The Mosaic has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Mosaic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Mosaic is 35.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Mosaic will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.71% next year. This indicates that The Mosaic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

In the past three months, The Mosaic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of The Mosaic is held by insiders. 73.43% of the stock of The Mosaic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS



The P/E ratio of The Mosaic is 11.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of The Mosaic is 11.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.42. The Mosaic has a PEG Ratio of 0.93. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. The Mosaic has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

