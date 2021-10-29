How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Earnings results for The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Timken has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year ($4.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for The Timken are expected to grow by 13.22% in the coming year, from $5.37 to $6.08 per share. The Timken has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. The Timken will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “9232877”.

Analyst Opinion on The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Timken stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for TKR. The average twelve-month price target for The Timken is $85.25 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $72.00.

on TKR’s analyst rating history

The Timken has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.25, The Timken has a forecasted upside of 19.8% from its current price of $71.16. The Timken has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Timken has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Timken is 29.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Timken will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.74% next year. This indicates that The Timken will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

In the past three months, The Timken insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.05% of the stock of The Timken is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.33% of the stock of The Timken is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Timken (NYSE:TKR



Earnings for The Timken are expected to grow by 13.22% in the coming year, from $5.37 to $6.08 per share. The P/E ratio of The Timken is 15.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of The Timken is 15.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.80. The Timken has a PEG Ratio of 6.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Timken has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here