Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Earnings results for The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies last released its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Williams Companies has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Earnings for The Williams Companies are expected to decrease by -1.69% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.16 per share. The Williams Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. The Williams Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Williams Companies stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for WMB. The average twelve-month price target for The Williams Companies is $28.80 with a high price target of $33.00 and a low price target of $25.00.

The Williams Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.80, The Williams Companies has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $28.42. The Williams Companies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Williams Companies has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Williams Companies is 149.09%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, The Williams Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 141.38% in the coming year. This indicates that The Williams Companies may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

In the past three months, The Williams Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,231,300.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of The Williams Companies is held by insiders. 83.54% of the stock of The Williams Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB



Earnings for The Williams Companies are expected to decrease by -1.69% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of The Williams Companies is 30.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of The Williams Companies is 30.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The Williams Companies has a PEG Ratio of 4.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Williams Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

