Wall street estimates Earnings report Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Earnings results for Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transocean has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. Earnings for Transocean are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.68) per share. Transocean has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Transocean will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “2585978 PIN 4459”.

Analyst Opinion on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Transocean stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for RIG. The average twelve-month price target for Transocean is $3.20 with a high price target of $4.00 and a low price target of $2.00.

on RIG’s analyst rating history

Transocean has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.20, Transocean has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $3.70. Transocean has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean does not currently pay a dividend. Transocean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

In the past three months, Transocean insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.29% of the stock of Transocean is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.45% of the stock of Transocean is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Transocean (NYSE:RIG



Earnings for Transocean are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Transocean is 30.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Transocean is 30.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.55. Transocean has a P/B Ratio of 0.20. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here