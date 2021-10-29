Reports First Quarter 2020 Results TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

Earnings results for TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Earnings for TravelCenters of America are expected to decrease by -42.45% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $1.22 per share. TravelCenters of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. TravelCenters of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160345”.

Analyst Opinion on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TravelCenters of America stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for TA. The average twelve-month price target for TravelCenters of America is $46.40 with a high price target of $76.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

TravelCenters of America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. TravelCenters of America has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America does not currently pay a dividend. TravelCenters of America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

In the past three months, TravelCenters of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of TravelCenters of America is held by insiders. 55.62% of the stock of TravelCenters of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA



Earnings for TravelCenters of America are expected to decrease by -42.45% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of TravelCenters of America is 29.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of TravelCenters of America is 29.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.93. TravelCenters of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

