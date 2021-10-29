Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Earnings results for Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Trevena has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Trevena are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.35) per share. Trevena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Trevena stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for TRVN. The average twelve-month price target for Trevena is $6.00 with a high price target of $6.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

Trevena has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Trevena has a forecasted upside of 455.6% from its current price of $1.08. Trevena has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena does not currently pay a dividend. Trevena does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

In the past three months, Trevena insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Trevena is held by insiders. Only 21.53% of the stock of Trevena is held by institutions.

Earnings for Trevena are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Trevena is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trevena is -4.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trevena has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

