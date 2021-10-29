thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Earnings results for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million. trivago has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for trivago are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.07 per share. trivago has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. trivago will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for trivago stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for TRVG. The average twelve-month price target for trivago is $2.96 with a high price target of $4.00 and a low price target of $1.60.

trivago has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.96, trivago has a forecasted upside of 14.7% from its current price of $2.58. trivago has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago does not currently pay a dividend. trivago does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

In the past three months, trivago insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.46% of the stock of trivago is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG



Earnings for trivago are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of trivago is -43.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of trivago is -43.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. trivago has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

