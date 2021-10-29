Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $600.00

Tyler Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Tyler Technologies stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $600.00. The analysts previously had $525.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Tyler Technologies traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $536.86. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149114. On Thursday, Shares of Tyler Technologies closed at $536.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.19 and its 200 day moving average is $450.84.Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $543.87. While on yearly highs and lows, Tyler Technologies today has traded high as $537.79 and has touched $537.79 on the downward trend.

Tyler Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

Tyler Technologies last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.3. Earnings for Tyler Technologies are expected to grow by 20.73% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $5.94 per share. Tyler Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Tyler Technologies are expected to grow by 20.73% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $5.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Tyler Technologies is 144.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Tyler Technologies is 144.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.23. Tyler Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 10.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$530.44 And 5 day price change is $20.16 (3.90%) with average volume for 5 day average is 169,580. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $496.38 and 20 day price change is $78.21 (17.05%) and average 20 day moving volume is 137,760. 50 day moving average is $482.19 and 50 day price change is $71.52 ( 15.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 136,692. 200 day moving average is $450.84 and 200 day price change is $114.87 (27.22%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 221,598.

Other owners latest trading in Tyler Technologies :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by M&T Bank Corp were 7,405 which equates to market value of $3.40M and appx 0.00% owners of Tyler Technologies

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 347 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Tyler Technologies

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund were 7,908 which equates to market value of $3.63M and appx 0.10% owners of Tyler Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.66% for Tyler Technologies

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING