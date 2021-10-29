uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

uniQure stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. uniQure Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of uniQure traded down -$0.51 on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 96491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682170. Shares of uniQure were trading at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.uniQure has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $52.19. While on yearly highs and lows, uniQure’s today has traded high as $30.68 and has touched $29.96 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

uniQure Earnings and What to expect:

uniQure last posted its earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. uniQure has generated ($2.81) earnings per share over the last year ($6.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. Earnings for uniQure are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $6.23 to ($1.99) per share. uniQure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 7th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for uniQure are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $6.23 to ($1.99) per share. The P/E ratio of uniQure is 4.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of uniQure is 4.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. uniQure has a P/B Ratio of 5.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $29.18 And 5 day price change is $2.41 (8.53%) with average volume for 5 day average is 494,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $29.94 and 20 day price change is -$1.36 (-4.25%) and average 20 day moving volume is 378,435. 50 day moving average is $31.56 and 50 day price change is $2.97 ( 10.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 682,382. 200 day moving average is $32.67 and 200 day price change is -$7.38 (-19.41%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 487,056.

Other owners latest trading in uniQure :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 21,411 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.00% owners of uniQure

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 39,167 which equates to market value of $1.25M and appx 0.00% owners of uniQure

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 23,954 which equates to market value of $0.77M and appx 0.00% owners of uniQure

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.06% for uniQure

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING