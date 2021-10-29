United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $455.00

United Rentals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. United Rentals stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $455.00. The analysts previously had $405.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of United Rentals traded up $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $372.28. 2191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620998. On Thursday, Shares of United Rentals closed at $372.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.16 and its 200 day moving average is $320.76.United Rentals has a 12 month low of $169.27 and a 12 month high of $373.55. While on yearly highs and lows, United Rentals today has traded high as $372.28 and has touched $369.31 on the downward trend.

United Rentals last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has generated $17.44 earnings per share over the last year ($13.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Earnings for United Rentals are expected to grow by 15.79% in the coming year, from $21.66 to $25.08 per share. United Rentals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 26.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 26.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.92. United Rentals has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. United Rentals has a P/B Ratio of 5.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

5 day Moving Average is $$361.29 And 5 day price change is $1.78 (0.49%) with average volume for 5 day average is 699,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $353.49 and 20 day price change is $16.25 (4.63%) and average 20 day moving volume is 579,000. 50 day moving average is $349.16 and 50 day price change is $27.02 ( 7.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 557,360. 200 day moving average is $320.76 and 200 day price change is $112.73 (44.30%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 699,331.

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 1,983 which equates to market value of $0.70M and appx 0.00% owners of United Rentals

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Transform Wealth LLC were 18,310 which equates to market value of $6.43M and appx 0.70% owners of United Rentals

On 10/28/2021 shares held by AMG National Trust Bank were 2,568 which equates to market value of $0.90M and appx 0.00% owners of United Rentals

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.94% for United Rentals

