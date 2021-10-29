Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Earnings results for Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions last issued its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Univar Solutions has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Earnings for Univar Solutions are expected to grow by 5.62% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.88 per share. Univar Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Univar Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Univar Solutions stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for UNVR. The average twelve-month price target for Univar Solutions is $27.83 with a high price target of $32.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Univar Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.83, Univar Solutions has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $25.77. Univar Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Univar Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

In the past three months, Univar Solutions insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $166,880.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Univar Solutions is held by insiders. 92.03% of the stock of Univar Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR



Earnings for Univar Solutions are expected to grow by 5.62% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Univar Solutions is 20.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Univar Solutions is 20.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.42. Univar Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 1.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Univar Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

