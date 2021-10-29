Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Upstart stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Upstart Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Upstart traded down -$4.14 on Thursday, reaching $325.86. 1570282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4895233. Shares of Upstart were trading at $325.86 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $297.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.99.Upstart has a 12 month low of $324.49 and a 12 month high of $401.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Upstart's today has traded high as $340.99 and has touched $324.49 on the downward trend.

Upstart Earnings and What to expect:

Upstart last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Its revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Upstart are expected to grow by 32.18% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.15 per share. Upstart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. Upstart will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Upstart has a P/B Ratio of 79.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $331.90 And 5 day price change is -$14.45 (-4.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,462,947. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $336.67 and 20 day price change is $29.34 (9.82%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,189,237. 50 day moving average is $297.33 and 50 day price change is $134.24 ( 69.24%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,681,049. 200 day moving average is $157.99 and 200 day price change is $267.47 (441.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,998,338.

Other owners latest trading in Upstart :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Vontobel Holding Ltd. were 16,190 which equates to market value of $5.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Upstart

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Sigma Planning Corp were 3,987 which equates to market value of $1.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Upstart

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 158 which equates to market value of $50K and appx 0.00% owners of Upstart

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 49.24% for Upstart

