Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Earnings results for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company earned $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Varonis Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.75) per share. Varonis Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Varonis Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723385”.

Analyst Opinion on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

According to the issued ratings of 18 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Varonis Systems stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for VRNS. The average twelve-month price target for Varonis Systems is $69.67 with a high price target of $84.33 and a low price target of $55.00.

Varonis Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.67, Varonis Systems has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $64.79. Varonis Systems has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Varonis Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

In the past three months, Varonis Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,263,618.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Varonis Systems is held by insiders. 95.40% of the stock of Varonis Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS



Earnings for Varonis Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Varonis Systems is -60.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Varonis Systems is -60.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Varonis Systems has a P/B Ratio of 65.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

