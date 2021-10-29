Earnings : What to expect VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Earnings results for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm earned $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VBI Vaccines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.15) per share. VBI Vaccines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for VBI Vaccines stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for VBIV. The average twelve-month price target for VBI Vaccines is $7.00 with a high price target of $7.00 and a low price target of $7.00.

on VBIV’s analyst rating history

VBI Vaccines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, VBI Vaccines has a forecasted upside of 133.3% from its current price of $3.00. VBI Vaccines has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines does not currently pay a dividend. VBI Vaccines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

In the past three months, VBI Vaccines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of VBI Vaccines is held by insiders. 44.84% of the stock of VBI Vaccines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV



Earnings for VBI Vaccines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of VBI Vaccines is -11.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VBI Vaccines is -11.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VBI Vaccines has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

