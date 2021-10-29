Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Veoneer stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Veoneer Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Veoneer traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $35.17. 154741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1518297. Shares of Veoneer were trading at $35.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.Veoneer has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $40.46. While on yearly highs and lows, Veoneer’s today has traded high as $35.21 and has touched $35.06 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Veoneer Earnings and What to expect:

Veoneer last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The business earned $391 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veoneer has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year (($3.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veoneer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.26) to ($2.02) per share. Veoneer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Veoneer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.26) to ($2.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Veoneer is -9.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veoneer has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $35.14 And 5 day price change is -$0.09 (-0.26%) with average volume for 5 day average is 490,039. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $35.42 and 20 day price change is $0.59 (1.71%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,995,090. 50 day moving average is $35.31 and 50 day price change is -$1.36 ( -3.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,194,122. 200 day moving average is $28.38 and 200 day price change is $12.35 (54.19%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 893,825.

Other owners latest trading in Veoneer :

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 72,132 which equates to market value of $2.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Veoneer

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC were 2,886 which equates to market value of $98K and appx 0.00% owners of Veoneer

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Havens Advisors LLC were 62,000 which equates to market value of $2.11M and appx 2.50% owners of Veoneer

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 26.21% for Veoneer

