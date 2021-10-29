Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $60.00

Vocera Communications stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vocera Communications stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $60.00. The analysts previously had $52.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Vocera Communications traded up $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $55.33. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240693. On Thursday, Shares of Vocera Communications closed at $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $55.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Vocera Communications today has traded high as $55.33 and has touched $54.08 on the downward trend.

Vocera Communications Earnings and What to expect:

Vocera Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Its revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vocera Communications has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vocera Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.01) per share.

Earnings for Vocera Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Vocera Communications is -297.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vocera Communications has a P/B Ratio of 9.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$50.04 And 5 day price change is $0.60 (1.20%) with average volume for 5 day average is 195,360. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.26 and 20 day price change is $4.85 (10.60%) and average 20 day moving volume is 200,675. 50 day moving average is $47.48 and 50 day price change is $5.46 ( 12.09%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 244,106. 200 day moving average is $42.01 and 200 day price change is $6.98 (16.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 330,809.

Other owners latest trading in Vocera Communications :

On 10/28/2021 shares held by WINTON GROUP Ltd were 30,199 which equates to market value of $1.38M and appx 0.10% owners of Vocera Communications

On 10/27/2021 shares held by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D were 59,271 which equates to market value of $2.71M and appx 0.00% owners of Vocera Communications

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 13,253 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Vocera Communications

In total Institutional ownership equates to

