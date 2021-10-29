Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Earnings results for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm earned $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Vornado Realty Trust has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vornado Realty Trust are expected to grow by 15.16% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.19 per share. Vornado Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Vornado Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Vornado Realty Trust stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for VNO. The average twelve-month price target for Vornado Realty Trust is $44.50 with a high price target of $49.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

Dividend Strength: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.94%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vornado Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is 83.79%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Vornado Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.46% next year. This indicates that Vornado Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

In the past three months, Vornado Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.22% of the stock of Vornado Realty Trust is held by insiders. 68.87% of the stock of Vornado Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO



Earnings for Vornado Realty Trust are expected to grow by 15.16% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is -80.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vornado Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

