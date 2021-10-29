VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $65.00

VSE stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. VSE stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $65.00. The analysts previously had $60.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VSE traded down -$0.48 on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27922. On Thursday, Shares of VSE closed at $55.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $57.48. While on yearly highs and lows, VSE today has traded high as $57.48 and has touched $55.40 on the downward trend.

VSE Earnings and What to expect:

VSE last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.8. Earnings for VSE are expected to grow by 45.16% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $4.05 per share. VSE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of VSE is 77.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of VSE is 77.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.92. VSE has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$51.45 And 5 day price change is $7.67 (15.87%) with average volume for 5 day average is 26,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.93 and 20 day price change is $7.83 (16.25%) and average 20 day moving volume is 21,580. 50 day moving average is $48.33 and 50 day price change is $8.97 ( 19.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 28,618. 200 day moving average is $45.22 and 200 day price change is $15.55 (38.44%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 46,861.

Other owners latest trading in VSE :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Hendershot Investments Inc. were 32,491 which equates to market value of $1.57M and appx 0.30% owners of VSE

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Spire Wealth Management were 2,424 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of VSE

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. were 8,576 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 1.20% owners of VSE

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 78.99% for VSE

