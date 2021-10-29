Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by Bank of America Co. to Neutral

Werner Enterprises stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Werner Enterprises Downgraded by Bank of America Co. on 10/29/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Werner Enterprises traded down -$2.90 on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 801366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619379. Shares of Werner Enterprises were trading at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48.Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $49.76. While on yearly highs and lows, Werner Enterprises's today has traded high as $45.70 and has touched $44.18 on the downward trend.

Werner Enterprises Earnings and What to expect:

Werner Enterprises last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Werner Enterprises has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Werner Enterprises are expected to grow by 5.34% in the coming year, from $3.56 to $3.75 per share. Werner Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Werner Enterprises is 14.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Werner Enterprises is 14.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Werner Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Werner Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $46.51 And 5 day price change is -$2.46 (-5.24%) with average volume for 5 day average is 490,334. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $44.84 and 20 day price change is $0.64 (1.46%) and average 20 day moving volume is 572,684. 50 day moving average is $45.91 and 50 day price change is -$1.39 ( -3.03%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 579,875. 200 day moving average is $45.48 and 200 day price change is $2.26 (5.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 577,941.

Other owners latest trading in Werner Enterprises :

On 10/29/2021 shares held by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC were 185,455 which equates to market value of $8.21M and appx 1.00% owners of Werner Enterprises

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Signaturefd LLC were 5,467 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Werner Enterprises

On 10/28/2021 shares held by Texas Permanent School Fund were 45,729 which equates to market value of $2.02M and appx 0.00% owners of Werner Enterprises

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.47% for Werner Enterprises

